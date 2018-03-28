Himanshu Jain wins Matunga Gymkhana 6-red snooker title

Telangana-based Jain received the winner's trophy and cash award of Rs 50,000, Faisal was richer by Rs 30,000



Cueist Himanshu Jain with the trophy

Himanshu Jain of GAIL (India) Ltd beat Faisal Khan of Indian Railways 7-1 in a best-of-13 frame final to clinch the Matunga Gymkhana 6-Red Open snooker tournament at the gymkhana's billiards hall recently.

Telangana-based Jain received the winner's trophy and cash award of Rs 50,000, Faisal was richer by Rs 30,000. Yasin who had compiled a break 73 in his opening match walked away with highest break prize of Rs 5,000.

