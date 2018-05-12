Himanshu Roy opted out of surgery for brain tumour, says doctor

Prior to his death, Roy had been battling cancer. He was diagnosed in 2015, but continued his duty until 2016, after which he took a long-term medical leave the same year



File photo dated May 11, 2015, shows former joint commissioner of police (Crime), Himanshu Roy at a press conference in Mumbai. Roy allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at his home on Friday. Pic/PTI

Senior IPS officer Himanshu Roy, who committed suicide on Friday at his Colaba home, had refused to undergo surgery for the cancerous tumour in his brain, a senior doctor who was associated with his treatment said.

Prior to his death, Roy had been battling cancer. He was diagnosed in 2015, but continued his duty until 2016, after which he took a long-term medical leave the same year. Earlier, he had taken treatment at H N Reliance Foundation Hospital but later, the cancer had also spread to his brain in the form of a tumour.

Medication only

"Many of his relatives have a background in medicine. After getting suggestions from one of them, he began taking treatment under an oncologist known to him in Pune. But four months ago, his test results showed that the cancer had also spread to his brain and surgery was the only option. But, he refused it and opted for medication." Later, Roy also consulted Dr B K Mishra, a well-known neurosurgeon from Hinduja Hospital. When mid-day tried to talk to him about Roy, he declined.

'Died on the spot'

On Friday, soon after the top cop shot himself in the mouth with his revolver, he was rushed to the Bombay hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. "The bullet shot into his mouth went through his head. He died on the spot and there are no external marks on the body. But we have to wait for the post-mortem report for further confirmation," said Dr Gautam Bhansali, general physician at the hospital who inspected the body. The body was taken to GT hospital for a post mortem. As per the post-mortem report, Roy's death was caused due to a firearm injury in the brain.

Other than an external injury in the skull, there are no other injury marks. Samples have been collected from all body parts for histopathology. Meanwhile, a group of experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory also visited Roy's house, where the incident took place.