Himanshu Roy suicide: Seven people were at home when top cop died

The Cuffe Parade police are yet to record any official statement in the suicide case of Additional Director General of Police Himanshu Roy, 54, who allegedly shot himself in the mouth on Friday. An accidental death report has been filed at the police station.

A total of eight people, including Roy, his wife, two servants and nephews, were present in the house, when the incident took place, said an officer. While the police have spoken to the staff, no statements have been recorded yet. An official, on condition of anonymity, said that Roy’s wife Bhavana was not aware that he had a private licensed gun. They will be verifying the details later.

A source said that Roy had eaten omelette for breakfast, after which he asked his cook to prepare his favourite dish, palak paneer. He, however, shot himself just

before lunch.

The cops are currently tracing the sequence of events, which led to the incident. According to an official, Roy’s wife was walking across the hall, waiting for him to come out of the room for lunch, when she heard a loud firing sound. She opened the door and found Roy on the bed after he had allegedly shot himself. He was then rushed to Bombay Hospital in his official vehicle by his wife, driver and two servants, but was declared dead around 1.47 pm.

Roy, who was an IPS officer of the 1988 batch, had worked as joint commissioner of police (crime) and also as ATS chief. He was battling bone marrow cancer for the past two years.

