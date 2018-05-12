Himanshu Roy was always confident of bouncing back say colleagues and friends

The former ATS chief's colleagues as well as friends express shock and disbelief at his untimely death

A N Roy,

former DGP, Maharashtra

'Himanshu was a bright and knowled-geable officer, quick in response and understand-ing. He was also a good human being, optimistic in his approach. When I became state DGP, Himanshu was posted in Nashik as commissioner. After learning about his ailment, I used to speak to him periodically. He faced the suffering bravely and tried to remain positive about it. But slowly he started losing the battle, as he wasn't improving'

Dr P S Pasricha,

former DGP, Maharashtra

'This incident has come as a shock to me, as I have known him since his college days. I was joint commissioner of police (traffic) then. I was in touch with him after I learnt about his illness. He was confident of bouncing back. An oncologist aware of Himanshu's condition had told me a couple of months ago that he was at terminal stage. But I never discussed this with him, as I wanted his spirits to remain high'

D Sivanandhan,

former DGP, Maharashtra

'I had the opportunity of working with Himanshu at different levels. He had great analytical as well as investigation skills. After he got detected with cancer, he had stopped meeting people. Hence, we used to chat and I would enquire about his health through messages. He would have retired as the director general of police, but, sadly, life has not been positive with him'

Ahmed Javed,

former CP, Mumbai

'I knew Himanshu since he was a probationary IPS officer. He was a humble and kind man. He turned out to be a very able and competent police officer, but over the last two years, his health became a matter of concern. We used to be in touch through messages. People often slip into depression while fighting such diseases, but Himanshu was always very positive. The news of his death is shocking. We've lost a fine officer'

Meeran Borwankar,

former DG, BPR&D

'Himanshu had met me before taking the decision of joining IPS. I was dy commissioner of police (Port) then. He was a very dedicated officer and would always work for long hours. He was intelligent, witty and his people management skills were extremely good. He would get along with officers from different ranks. He was also a great human being'

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates