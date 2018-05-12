Himanshu Roy's many high-profile cases

Some cases of Himanshu Roy, for which the same work was going on

Laila Khan

Murder of actor Laila Khan

Actor Laila Khan and five of her family members were reported missing in 2011 by her father Nadirshah Patel. Investigations revealed that they were at their Igatpuri farm house when Laila's mother's third husband - Parvez Iqbal Tak, 29, killed them in a 'fit of rage.' In July 2012, the case was transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch after J&K police arrested Tak in Kishtwar. A week later a Mumbai police team unearthed six skeletons from the Igatpuri farmhouse.

Pallavi Purkayastha

Murder of advocate Pallavi Purkayastha

Lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha was found dead in her 16th floor apartment at Himalayan Heights in Wadala on August 9, 2012. Sajjad Ahmed Abdul Aziz Mogul alias Pathan, 25, who worked as a watchman in Purkayastha's building, was arrested the next day. He was convicted for the murder in 2012, jumped parole in 2016, and was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir in October 2017.

Roy at Shakti Mills for the investigation

Shakti Mills rape case

In August 2013, a photojournalist who worked with an English magazine was raped by five people when she had gone to Shakti Mills with a male colleague on assignment. The Crime Branch detained one of the minors the next day on August 23, while the other accused, Salim Ansari, Qasim Bangali, Vijay Jadhav, and Siraj Khan were picked up in less than a week. While the case was being investigated another survivor informed police that even she was raped by the accused. All five adult accused in both rape cases were convicted by a Mumbai sessions court in March 2014. Two minors, one in each case, were tried by the Juvenile Justice Board. They were sentenced to three years in a Nashik reform school.

J Dey

J Dey murder case

mid-day's crime and investigations editor was killed by the gangsters of Chhota Shakeel in Powai in 2011. The police arrested 12 accused including a female journalist. While the motive behind the killing still remains unclear, the cops cracked the case with the arrest of shooters and criminals who were part of the murder. On May 2, the Sessions Court convicted nine accused including Rajan to life imprisonment. The female journalist who was accused of instigating Rajan and another accused Deepak Sishodiya, was discharged from the case.

Yasin Bhatkal

Investigations in IM Yasin Bhatkal's case

In 2013, the Mumbai Crime Branch had investigated the T20 match-fixing racket busted by Delhi police, with the arrest of cricketers like Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan. The Mumbai police also arrested Vindoo Dara Singh, son of wrestler Dara Singh, along with Chennai team principal and then BCCI president N Sreenivasan's son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan for alleged betting and links with bookies.

