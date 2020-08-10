Himanshu Soni on wife Sheetal testing COVID-19 positive: It has reminded me to take life seriously

Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush actor Himanshu Soni's wife Sheetal Singh had recently been tested positive for coronavirus. She had travelled to Rishikesh for work after flight services resumed, which is where she got infected. While she was admitted in a hospital there, doctors told Soni that her condition was critical.

Recalling the dreadful time, Himanshu Soni told The Times of India, "It has reminded me to take life seriously. God has been kind enough and given this precious life, which we should not be taken lightly. Ek jhatke me jeewan haath se mitti ki tarah fisal sakta hai. I will request everyone to be more cautious during these testing times and stay healthy and safe."

"Sheetal is recovering fast. She was in hospital for almost 20 days, and our lives had been so topsy-turvy. Considering the current situation, we had postponed our plans to travel to Mumbai and Jaipur. To be on the safer side, we had subdued Rakhi celebrations. I called my parents from Jaipur, who were restless to meet Sheetal. With God's grace, everything is under control," he added.

The actor further said, "We are not stepping out at all, and taking all the necessary precautions and that is why we even postponed our plans to travel back to Mumbai. Both of us are attending our official meetings through video calls only. We plan to fly back to Mumbai only after two weeks when Sheetal will be perfectly fine."

Himanshu Soni's wife is now recovering from COVID-19. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a photo with her and wrote, "Thank you for all your prayers blessing love & concerned showered on me & my wife, with utmost gratitude would like everyone to know she's now back at home & still recovering which will be another 20 days. It's been tough on her. Thanks to all the Doctors at Max Smart Delhi for their professionalism and handling her case.Only 1 advise stay safe stay home, use masks & full sanitizing process. Life is precious. This time shall pass soon - HS (sic)".

The actor, in an earlier interview had recalled the night his wife was tested positive. "I could only rely on the doctors and they were saying she's very critical and they can't say anything. I felt that they lacked infrastructure and could only handle patients with mild symptoms and were not prepared to handle the critical situation. I think something major could have happened. I was crying the whole night, but I had to be strong also because I had to make the decision. I think prayers and meditation helped her. I got her admitted on July 4 and she started responding well to the medicines from July 5."

He further added, "It was very difficult to hear from the doctor that she is very critical. I was not in my senses after hearing that and I was unable to think what I should do. I had started meditating during the lockdown and that helped me a lot. I would say otherwise I wouldn't have been that strong."

Here's hoping Sheetal is back on her feet soon!

