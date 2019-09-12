Himesh Reshammiya reacts to Lata Mangeshkar's view about Ranu Mondal

Ranu Mondal's video of singing a Lata Mangeshkar song, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai from Shor (1972), at a railway station in West Bengal made her an overnight sensation on social media. It was then, Himesh Reshammiya decided on signing Ranu Mondal as a singer for his film, Happy Hardy and Heer.

A video clip of Himesh Reshammiya encouraging Ranu Mondal to sing, Teri Meri Kahani went insanely viral. After the clip went viral, Lata Mangeshkar expressed her views on the singer's voice being similar to the legend's voice. At the music launch of the song, Himesh was asked about it, and he said that we have to understand in which context did the legendary singer made this comment.

The musician-actor said that it is important for artists to derive inspiration from someone. "I feel we have to see in which connotation Lata Ji has made that statement. I feel when you start copying another singer then it doesn't work that well. But I also feel that taking inspiration from someone else is really important," he said.

The Happy Hardy and Heer actor further added, "Kumar Sanu always tells that he is inspired by Kishore Kumar. Similarly, we all are inspired by people in some way or the other. When I started singing songs in high pitch then people criticised me, terming it as nasal singing. But if you look at the international scene, it has become a common trait."

At the song launch, Ranu Mondal was asked about this life-changing event, and she said, "I never gave up hope. Even during the worst phase of my life, singing kept me going. I didn't imagine that I would get such a huge platform, but I had complete faith in my voice."

When asked if recording the first number was an intimidating experience, and she says assuredly, "When I wore the headphones for the first time, it made me even more confident. I used to listen to songs of Lataji [Mangeshkar], Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar and keep learning."

Referring to Mondal, this is what Lata Mangeshkar had said in an interview to IANS, "Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone benefits from my name and work, I feel fortunate). But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda's (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab's, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha's (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won't last."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates