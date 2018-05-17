Himesh Reshammiya shares honeymoon photos with wife Sonia Kapoor

Himesh Reshammiya tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Sonia Kapoor last week and has now shared their honeymoon pictures on social media



After secretly tying the knot with longtime girlfriend Sonia Kapoor last week, Himesh Reshammiya headed off for their honeymoon to Dubai. The couple has already returned from their honeymoon destination but looks like they are still in the vacation zone. Himesh took to his Instagram account to share a few pictures from their honeymoon.

In one of the pictures shared by Himesh Reshammiya, the couple is seen completely soaked into each other's eyes, as they sit by the pool. The musician-actor captioned the picture as, "Cheers to love."

While making his wedding news official, the Tera Suroor singer said that he was excited to embark on this new journey. Himesh had mentioned, "I am really happy that Sonia and me have started this new journey, she is a lovely girl and I have loved her unconditionally and the same is with her".

Talking about this new journey, his lovely bride Sonia Kapoor, who was dressed in a pink lehenga for her wedding, gushed, "Himesh is a wonderful human being and my soul mate. He means the world to me and I am very happy to start this beautiful journey with him."

Himesh will be announcing two new films as an actor. His wife Sonia will not be taking up any acting offers now as she wishes to focus on family.

This is Himesh's second marriage with television actress Sonia Kapoor. He was earlier married to Komal, and they have a son together named Swaym. The couple parted ways after ten years of their marriage and were officially granted divorce on June 7, 2017.

