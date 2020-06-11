Himesh Reshammiya to create music for Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi starrer Bad Boy

With Himesh's signature super hit tunes and Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi and Amrin's inherited talent, and loads of dance moves with an enviable screen presence, Bad Boy's music is touted to be the biggest chartbuster of 2020, being released worldwide on Zee Music.

The biggest challenge to Himesh Reshammiya is to recreate the same level of rhapsody and frenzy as what Mithun Da created in his golden era with music and dance for Namashi Chakraborty too. The expectations are soaring high as Himesh embarks on a journey to emulate the timeless era of Mithun Da's fashionably dashing dance moves and pulsating music which made the audiences go wild and crazy back again on the silver screen. With the inspirational and energetically bustling Mithun Da at the helm of affairs for Bad Boy, Himesh accepts the challenge humbly to strike the same note of nostalgia and ecstasy with die-hard fans of Mithun Da's era.

Says Himesh Reshammiya "Mithun Da has been the biggest trendsetter of all time and I am excited to create music for his inherited legacy Namashi for his much anticipated debut film Bad Boy"

Says Namashi "Am supercharged, delighted and can't wait to be a part of Himesh's trademark matchless music". Says Amrin "It's a dream come true to be mentored in your debut film by stalwarts like Mithun Da, Himesh Reshammiya, Rakjumar Santoshi amongst others".

Says maverick director Rajkumar Santoshi "Bad Boy is like recreating the euphoria of Mithun Da and his eternal super hits and working with young dynamites Namashi and Amrin has been electrifying".

Says Sajid Qureshi, Producer "Bad Boy's is evolving as a complete package that will give an entertaining delight with distinctive melody and unrivalled action to create an addictive engagement with audiences across the demographics and geographies of the society".

