Himesh Reshammiya: Wanted the song to grow on listeners

Himesh Reshammiya on unveiling track of his next film before revealing the trailer of Happy Hardy and Heer

After unveiling the teaser of Happy Hardy And Heer on Guru Purnima, Himesh Reshammiya is set to unveil his film's first song, Heeriye today, to coincide with his 46th birthday. Given that the film is a musical, the makers found it apt to promote the song, before unveiling the trailer.

Reshammiya says, "The decision was taken by producers Deepshika Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand. Keeping in mind that the album is a musical with eight melodious tracks, we wanted to give each number enough time [to grow on listeners]. In the film, songs plays a pivotal role in moving the story forward. So, before we come out with the dialogue promo via the trailer, we wanted to introduce the characters through its music."

Heeriye is a "raag-based melody with a Sufi touch". The composer-actor created it during a trip to Kanpur. "It will have an emotional connect with anyone who is in love," he says. To weave magic into the track, Reshammiya sought the support of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. "We have had a track record of [creating] blockbusters."

