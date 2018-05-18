Hina Khan gets trolled for her Ramadan post, gives befitting response

Actress Hina Khan got trolled for her Ramadan post but the actor gave it back like a boss



Hina Khan posted this picture on her Twitter account

Actress Hina Khan became a household name with her character Akshara from the popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. From thereon, she went on to participate in several reality shows, first being, stunt-based reality show - Khatron Ke Khiladi and then Bigg Boss 11. With stardom, you also start attracting trolls on social media, and Hina Khan has become a pro in handling these trolls. She gives them a befitting reply.

Once again, the actress was trolled for her Ramadan post. Hina Khan posted a picture of her head tied in a scarf from the morning ritual of 'sehri', where you pray and eat before you begin your fast for the day. She captioned the post as, "Happy first Sheri everyone.. Ramadan Mubarak Jumma Mubarak (sic)."

In no time, she was trolled for the post. A user mocked her by saying that she missed her first roza, and today was the second day of fasting. The confusion, however, was amidst everyone. The user told Hina, "@eyehinakhan #mohtarma aaj dusri sehri ti aapne #bewakufi ke chakkar me ek roza kaza kr liya hai kher aapko bhi jumma Mubarak dua o me yad rkhiye ga (sic)."

Hina being herself wouldn't take this and gave an apt response. She wrote, "Mohtaram Mumbai mai Pehli Sehri aur pehla roza aaj se hai.. aapne bewakoofi Ke chakkar mai poorie jaanch partaal nahi ki.. khair aapko bhi jumma Mubarak aur duaaoun mai yaad zaroor rakhiyega (sic)."

Take a look at the tweet here:

Happy first Sheri everyone.. Ramadan MubarakðÂÂÂ Jumma MubarakðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/U602yFnOLo — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) May 18, 2018

