Hina Khan gives back to trolls attacking beau Rocky Jaiswal

The trolls said that Rocky Jaiswal wasn't good-looking enough to date Hina Khan. The former Bigg Boss contestant had an apt reply



Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal. Picture Courtesy: Rocky's Instagram account

That television actress Hina Khan is dating Rocky Jaiswal is not a secret anymore. Their relationship went public during Hina's Bigg Boss stint. Rocky had entered the show as Hina's family and proposed to her in the show with a ring, and ever since, they have been very open about their relationship.

Now, according to an india-forum report, Hina Khan went live to interact with her fans and followers, where she received severe backlash for dating Rocky Jaiswal. According to those trolls, Rocky isn't good-looking enough to date Hina. To which, the actress shut them with a befitting reply.

She said that this wasn't the right kind of thinking and is highly regressive. She also said that looks don't mean everything and maybe everyone is not adorned with great features but that does not strip away their right to be with someone who is beautiful. Although she further went on to say that it does not mean that she is very beautiful but it's something she feels is the kind of thinking that no one should have.

Apart from this, in an earlier chat session on Twitter, Hina had professed her wish to do a dance-based reality show, Nach Baliye with Rocky. "It is not like we are actually planning to do Nach Baliye, but may the next season or the season after I'd do it for Ro if things materialize," she had said.

Now that everyone's getting married, when she was asked about it, the television bahu had said, "Not at all. We have a long way to go. We just want to enjoy ourselves, but I am glad that it's finally out in public."

