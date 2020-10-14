Hina Khan highlights special connection with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya through this show

Did you know, years ago, Hina Khan was a part of the singing reality show Indian Idol?

In a candid conversation with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, Hina revealed how back in her college days in Delhi on the insistence of a couple of friends, Hina had auditioned for a competition related to the show at one of the malls where Rahul, who had just wrapped up his own Indian Idol season, was a special guest, and had selected her as the winner.

Speaking about their mutual love for singing and how Hina had managed to make it to the top 30 in Delhi of Indian Idol back then, Rahul and Hina shared a nostalgic conversation about the memory that had connected them together so many years ago in the most unique way possible.

Despite Hina being one of the most prominent seniors on Bigg Boss 14 at the moment, she was very eager to share the memory with Rahul, and even told him about how excited she was to receive the prize from him for the competition.

