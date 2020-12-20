Hina Khan: I come from an orthodox Kashmiri family where becoming an actor was never an option

Hina Khan is a successful name in the entertainment industry, and has dabbled with both television and films. She made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked last year that came out in October. The actress has now spilled the beans on a lot of things about her life and how her journey began.

In a tell-all interaction with Humans of Bombay, she talked about her orthodox Kashmiri family, how becoming an actor was not an option, and breaking the news to the family about dating someone from outside her community. She said, "I come from an orthodox Kashmiri family where becoming an actor was never an option. My parents were even hesitant to send me to Delhi for college but somehow, I convinced Papa."

She added, "So, when a friend suggested auditioning for a serial, I said no. Upon insistence, I gave it a go and the casting directors loved me! The next day, I was selected for the lead role! I moved to Bombay without telling my parents; I was 20. The production people helped me find a place. It took me weeks to tell Papa. He was livid. Mom's friends and relatives cut ties with us."

Khan also didn't shy away from talking about the love of her life, Rocky Jaiswal, and breaking the news about him to her family and why they were shocked. "I told them I was seeing Rocky. It came as a shock; everybody in our family has had arranged marriages. But I gave them time and now they love him more than me!"

Hina was vacationing in the Maldives recently and kept sharing some gorgeous pictures of herself on her Instagram account that kept her fans hooked to their mobile screens. Her film Wishlist, which went on floor post Hina Khan's unforgettable debut at Cannes 2019, was shot in four countries and six cities.

Giving us an insight, Hina said, "We shot 'Wishlist' in India, Cannes, and two cities in Switzerland, Milan and Paris. Being a travel enthusiast myself, you can only imagine what a dream and privilege it must have been to see these wonderful cities, and to be able to shoot there. The locations were beautiful and straight out of a postcard, they only enhanced the shoot even more and gave a different feel to the whole 'Wishlist' concept."

Adding to that, Hina stated, "Our post packup ritual would be to explore the place, shop, eat good food, collect souvenirs and make memories. Rocky had to time and again remind us that we were on a film shoot and not a vacation. I had the time of my life, it felt like my wishlist was getting fulfilled."

