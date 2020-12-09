Hina Khan makes a splash in her amazing Maldives' vacation picture

We recently saw Hina Khan enjoying a memorable trip to the Maldives. She might have returned to Mumbai, but her mind still seems to be on vacation mode. The actress has been regularly sharing pictures and videos of herself enjoying the beach, sun, and the sand.

Recently, she shared yet another breathtaking picture from her vacay. In the picture shared on her Instagram handle, she can be seen enjoying in the pool near the ocean. Hina steals the show as she splashes the water in this candid click. Although she didn't captioned it, the picture is enough to tell us the complete story. Take a look:

In the next picture, Hina is seen relaxing on the beach in a bikini giving us a glimpse of her toned legs. "Vibes (sic)", she captioned the picture.

In the next picture, Hina makes a style statement wearing a white dress as she walks on the beach. "Girls just wanna have sun (sic)", she captioned the picture.

The actress has been sharing beachy pictures of herself. A few days back, Hina shared a picture in which she is seen wearing a blue polka-dot bikini, a pair of sunglasses, and a large hat.

In the next one, Hina looks chic in her pink bikini as she is seen soaking in some sun.

The actress continued to update her fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos on social media.

In the next picture, Hina is posing on a seaside patio, draped in a blanket. "Cheers to Life (sic)", she captioned the picture.

Before Hina, several celebrities like Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Kajal Aggarwal, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Sophie Choudry, among others had visited the Maldives piquing everyone's interest and fascination about the beach destination.

Hina became a household name after playing Akshara in the TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and has dabbled in music albums.

She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Hacked earlier this year and was also seen in the film Unlock. Hina recently starred in the supernatural show Naagin 5, and briefly entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a Toofani Senior.

