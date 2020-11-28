Tara Sutaria had a 'whale of a time' in Maldives; shares a picture of herself in white bikini

We recently saw Tara Sutaria enjoying a memorable trip in Maldives. She might have returned to Mumbai, but her mind still seems to be on vacation mode. The actress has been regularly sharing pictures and videos of herself enjoying the beach, sun, and the sand.

Recently, she shared yet another breathtaking picture from her vacay. In the picture shared on her Instagram handle, she can be seen enjoying the picturesque view wearing a sizzling white bikini. “Safe to say I had a whale of a time (sic)", she captioned the picture. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARAðÂÂ« (@tarasutaria)

Before this, she had shared a picture of herself enjoying the ocean. The picture was captioned as, "Maldivian mornings (sic)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARAðÂÂ« (@tarasutaria)

Last week, the Student of The Year 2 actor posted a ravishing picture on Instagram from her holiday in the Maldives. In the picture, amid the picturesque view of the exotic location, Tara is seen posing effortlessly in a printed monokini, in a minimal makeup look. The Marjaavaan star is seen posing in front of her holiday stay. In the backdrop are palm trees and a clear blue sky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARAðÂÂ« (@tarasutaria)

The 25-year-old actor continued to update her fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos on social media. Earlier, Sutaria shared some sun-kissed pictures from her vacation in the Maldives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARAðÂÂ« (@tarasutaria)

Tara was in the Maldives to celebrate her 25th birthday. Her rumoure boyfriend Aadar Jain seemed to have accompanied her. Although they didn't share a picture together, but their respective Instagram stories suggested it. They both took to their social media accounts and shared a gorgeous picture of the place. Aadar has also shared a loved-up photo with Tara Sutaria, wishing her a happy birthday. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy 25th Principessa" with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aadar Jain (@aadarjain)

In Maldives, they both took to their social media accounts and shared a gorgeous picture of the place. Have a look at Tara Sutaria's post first:

Aadar Jain shared two pictures of the same, have a look right here:

Also Read: Aadar Jain Makes It Instagram Official With Tara Sutaria; Comments 'I Love You'

In an interview, Sutaria talked about keeping her relationship with Aadar Jain a secret in the beginning, the reason behind the same, and how her friends and family think she's all about love. Talking about Jain first, she said, "I haven't really said anything ever to a journalist or the media about my relationship. I do believe that if you are with someone, it's very private and scared."

She added, "I understand why people tend to keep it to themselves and not share it with people. It's again something that is just the way I've been brought up. If something that's beautiful, wonderful and magical and something that everyone craves in their lives, then I don't think you need to hide it at all. I'm a really private person and I hadn't spoken about it earlier so people can think what they want to think."

Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 and acted in Marjaavaan in the same year. She's now gearing up Ek Villain 2 that also stars Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor. She will also star in Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Fan Asks Tara Sutaria, "When Is Our Wedding?" This Is What She Replies

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news