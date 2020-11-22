Tara Sutaria stuns in stunning monokini from holiday in Maldives; seen yet?

Actor Tara Sutaria on Saturday treated fans to a stunning monokini picture from her holiday in the Maldives.

The Student of The Year 2 actor posted a ravishing picture on Instagram from her holiday in the Maldives. In the picture, amid the picturesque view of the exotic location, Tara is seen posing effortlessly in a printed monokini, in a low make-up look, and tied her hair up in a messy bun. The 'Marjaavan' star is seen posing in front of her holiday stay. In the backdrop are palm trees and a clear blue sky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARAðÂÂ« (@tarasutaria)

Sutaria posted emojis of a desert, island, and shining sun in the caption. The post on Instagram attracted more than 2 lakh likes including those from celebrity followers such as Dabboo Ratnani and many adorable comments.

Tara's rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain (Ranbir Kapoor's cousin) noted in a comment, "Legsss (along with a love-struck emoji)."

The 25-year-old actor has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos on social media.

Earlier, Sutaria shared some sun-kissed pictures from her vacation in the Maldives.

