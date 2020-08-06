Aadar Jain makes it Instagram official with Tara Sutaria; comments 'I Love You'

Qaidi Band actor Aadar Jain made it Instagram official with Tara Sutaria, the Student Of The Year 2 actress. Aadar, son of Reema Kapoor and Manoj Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's aunt, made his Bollywood debut with YRF movie Qaidi Band. Speaking about Tara, she was last seen playing the character of a mute girl in Marjaavaan, opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Aadar turned 26 on August 5, 2020, and to wish the special person of her life, Tara Sutaria shared a loved up post on social media. In the picture, Tara and Aadar are seen wearing ethnic wear, where the duo is hugging each other. Isn't that truly adorable? Take a look.

It was not just a birthday post that left the social media followers in awe of the duo. The birthday boy had a perfect reply to this sweet post. He commented, "I Love You" with a black heart emoticon.

Tara and Aadar have been in a relationship for a while but the couple has neither denied nor accepted the same. The duo does look smashing together. What do you think?

Speaking about the relationship, Aadar's mother Rima Jain shared in an old interview, "No, nothing like that. They're young. We'll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work." And when asked if the boy had the family's approval, she said, "We love anybody our son loves."

Speaking about Aadar Jain's upcoming project, the actor is said next to be a part of Hello Charlie, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. In an interview with mid-day, a source revealed, "The film was almost complete before the lockdown, only the patchwork shoot of the song was pending. The unit began filming the number with 15 dancers at an indoor set yesterday. Keeping the safety of the crew in mind, the makers have had a sanitisation tunnel built at the entrance of the set and provided the team with masks, gloves and PPE kits to be used during the three-day shoot."

On the work front, Tara is now gearing up for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 that also stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani.

