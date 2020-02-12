Rima Jain on Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria's relationship: Let them work first
Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria are in a relationship and the actor's mother, Rima Jain, speaks about the same!
Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria are the latest couple in Bollywood and have already started getting papped together on multiple occasions. They haven't confirmed or denied it yet. However, speaking about the same, Jain's mother, Rima Jain, has come out and shed light on it and given her reaction.
Talking about it to Mumbai Mirror, Jain was asked whether the wedding bells will be ringing in the Jain and Kapoor family once again. After all, we just saw the grand wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. "No, nothing like that. They're young. We'll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work."
And when asked if the boy had the family's approval, she said, "We love anybody our son loves." Two days ago, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a lovely family picture that also had Tara and Aadar, in case you skipped it, here it is again:
View this post on Instagram
FamilyâÂ¤ï¸Â #loveandonlyloveâÂ¤ï¸Â #goteachotherforever #gratefulalways
On the work front, Tara made her debut last year with Student of The Year 2 and went on to act in Marjaavaan, with both the films doing well at the box-office.
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra married in a huge Indian ceremony on February 03, 2020, in Mumbai. The winter wedding was a big affair and was attended by a number of Bollywood celebrities. All pictures/Akanksha Malhotra, Sam and Ekta, Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's Instagram account
Rima Jain, Armaan Jain's mother was clicked having a gala time at the baaraat. The elated mother of the groom danced to the tunes of the dhol during the wedding ceremony. Adorable, isn't it?
As the baaraat arrived at the wedding venue, the sisters of the groom - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor along with her daughter Samaira - were snapped grooving to the beats.
Anissa Malhotra's sister Akanksha Malhotra caught up with the bundle of joy Taimur Ali Khan, along with mum Kareena Kapoor, as they welcomed the baaraat before the wedding ceremony commenced in the city.
Before you get confused, this wasn't a picture but a fun video, where Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor matched steps with cousin Armaan Jain as they arrived for the ceremony in Mumbai.
Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor posed for the perfect family picture. That's what weddings are for, to make memories. But what grabbed our attention was Taimur Ali Khan gorging on a cupcake.
The arrival of the groom at the venue does call for a few snaps. In one of the pictures, Nitasha Nanda, Akanksha Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Armaan Jain and Karisma Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs.
Kiara Advani, who is also a cousin of the bride Anissa Malhotra, clicked a picture with the bride-to-be before she turned into Mrs Jain. Well, that's what Armaan Jain likes to call her now, as per his Instagram account.
After the wedding ceremony, the duo hosted a reception for their industry friends. From SRK, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar's impeccable dance performance to Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's loved-up dance, the bride and the groom witnessed it all!
In picture: Anissa Malhotra with sister Akanksha Malhotra and brother-in-law Rohit Aggarwal.
One with the sisters!
In picture: Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Nitasha Nanda, Akanksha Malhotra, Armaan and Anissa with other guests at the wedding reception.
Aadar Jain posed with rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria and her twin sister Pia Sutaria at the wedding reception.
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, we wish you both a happy married life!
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony, hosted by the Jains, Kapoors and Malhotras in Mumbai. The pictures from the Sangeet ceremony to the big fat Indian wedding left netizens asking for more. After a wrap up of the pre-wedding functions, let's take a look at some of the inside pictures from Armaan and Anissa's wedding ceremony.
