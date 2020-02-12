Rima Jain on Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria's relationship: Let them work first

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria are the latest couple in Bollywood and have already started getting papped together on multiple occasions. They haven't confirmed or denied it yet. However, speaking about the same, Jain's mother, Rima Jain, has come out and shed light on it and given her reaction.

Talking about it to Mumbai Mirror, Jain was asked whether the wedding bells will be ringing in the Jain and Kapoor family once again. After all, we just saw the grand wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. "No, nothing like that. They're young. We'll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work."

And when asked if the boy had the family's approval, she said, "We love anybody our son loves." Two days ago, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a lovely family picture that also had Tara and Aadar, in case you skipped it, here it is again:

View this post on Instagram FamilyâÂ¤ï¸Â #loveandonlyloveâÂ¤ï¸Â #goteachotherforever #gratefulalways A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) onFeb 9, 2020 at 11:07am PST

On the work front, Tara made her debut last year with Student of The Year 2 and went on to act in Marjaavaan, with both the films doing well at the box-office.

