Aadar Jain gets back to work, slowly, steadily?

In contrast to the television industry that resumed work from June 25, filmmakers have been biding their time to return to the sets. With most directors adopting a wait-and-watch stance, Hello Charlie — produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment — is perhaps the first Bollywood film to have gone on floors. It is heard that the makers of the Aadar Jain-fronted project began shooting for a song at Vrundavan studio in Madh island yesterday.

A source reveals, "The film was almost complete before the lockdown, only the patchwork shoot of the song was pending. The unit began filming the number with 15 dancers at an indoor set yesterday. Keeping the safety of the crew in mind, the makers have had a sanitisation tunnel built at the entrance of the set and provided the team with masks, gloves and PPE kits to be used during the three-day shoot."

mid-day reached out to Sidhwani, who did not respond till press time.

