Hina Khan looks ethereal in a red Kanjeevaram saree

Television actress Hina Khan is a fashionista in a true sense. The actress always puts her best foot forward to up her fashion game. The fact that she did not repeat her dress in the three-month-long tenure in Bigg Boss 11, justifies her love for fashion.

Hina Khan is in Dubai to walk the ramp. Accompanying her is boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She wore a beautiful red Kanjeevaram saree for the Dubai fashion show and shared the photo on her Instagram handle. Smokey eyes, heavy jewellery and hair tied in a bun with a gajra, she looked resplendent. Rarely do we get to see Hina Khan channelize her inner diva in a traditional attire.

Recently, she was trolled for her dressing style and the hysteria around her wearing rented clothes for entire three months in the house. But Hina was in good spirits and gave the haters a piece of her mind. "Clothes don't make a style statement ur personality does.. otherwise, all designers wud b wearing and walking the ramp in their own designs.. bye the way she's the designer herself it's her piece designers WANT to source thr clothes to only a few actors (sic)," was her response to the trolls.

