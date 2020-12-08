Hina Khan: Wishlist is a happy and motivational watch

Hina Khan has been on a roll in 2020. From films to web shows, and music videos to a special appearance in the Bigg Boss 14 house, Hina has been doing it all with back to back projects.

Hina's upcoming web film, Wishlist, which the actress shot for post her Cannes appearance in 2019 in Europe, is all set to digitally release early next week.

Going by the name, the film is all about fulfilling one's wishes and dreams, and will see Hina in a new avataar this time. Speaking about how excited she is for people to watch Wishlist, Hina shares, "I am very excited for Wishlist. We had shot this film in Europe post my first Cannes walk in 2019. We had made this film for festivals across the globe, but due to unforeseen conditions we best thought to release it on a digital platform first."

She added, "This project is special for reasons more than one as it also marks our (Rocky & Myself) first time as a producer under the banner Hiro's Faar Better Films. Wishlist is a feel good film, it's all about fulfilling your wishes, dreams, aspirations and importantly valuing the people around you. In times like these, this film is definitely going to be a happy and motivational watch and is going to win hearts like none other."

Also read: Hina Khan Is Holidaying In Maldives; Her Gorgeous Pictures Cannot Be Missed

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news