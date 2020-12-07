Hina Khan is holidaying in Maldives; her gorgeous pictures cannot be missed

Celebrities' obsession with Maldives continues. From Tara Sutaria to Mouni Roy and from Sophie Choudry to Sonakshi Sinha, we have seen several celebrities enjoying the island's beach, sun, and wind. And now the next name on the list is Hina Khan. She has also flown off there to soak in its madness and gorgeousness.

The television actress has been painting her Instagram profile with beachy pictures of herself. In this picture which she shared on her Instagram handle, Hina is seen wearing a blue polka-dot bikini, a pair of sunglasses, and a large hat. Although she didn't captioned it, the picture is enough to tell us the complete story. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

In the next picture, Hina is posing on a seaside patio, draped in a blanket. "Cheers to Life (sic)", she captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

This picture has certainly raised the country's temperature. Hina looks chic in her pink bikini as she is seen soaking in some sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

The actress continued to update her fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos on social media. Earlier, Hina shared some sun-kissed pictures from her vacation in the Maldives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan also shared some pictures of herself dressed in a light, flowy kaftan that looked perfect for a beach vacation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

If these holiday pictures don't make you feel like visiting the beach, we don't know what will. However, do keep COVID guidelines in mind if and when you do set out on your very own vacation!

A number of celebrities like Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Kajal Aggarwal, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Sophie Choudry, among others, recently visited the Maldives piquing everyone's interest and fascination about the beach destination.

On the work front, Hina Khan made her debut in Bollywood with the film Hacked earlier this year and was also seen in the film Unlock. She recently starred in the supernatural show Naagin 5, and briefly entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a 'Senior'.

Also read: See Photos: Hina Khan's Soaking In The Madness In Maldives With Family And Beau Rocky Jaiswal

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news