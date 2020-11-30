See Photos: Hina Khan's soaking in the madness in Maldives with family and beau Rocky Jaiswal

Celebrities' obsession with Maldives continues. To take all the names of people who visited the place would be an uphill take but the ones that come to mind immediately are Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Kajal Aggarwal, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Sophie Choudry, and now the next name on the list is Hina Khan.

She has also flown off there to soak in its madness and gorgeousness. Let's talk about her Instagram posts first. In the first post that she shared with fans, she could be seen posing like a stunner as she got down from the aircraft. And the caption is on point. Have a look at the post right here:

In the next post, she shared some pictures of herself where she could be seen having some fun time with herself. Here it is:

Now coming to her Instagram stories, giving her company were her mother, father, and beau Rocky Jaiswal. In one of the first Instagram stories, she clicked a selfie with her parents on the flight, here is the picture:

In the next post, she shared a picture with her father against the gorgeousness of the sea of Maldives. Have a look right here:

And the last one was with Rocky Jaiswal where he could be seen planting a peck on her cheeks, did you see this yet? :

Hina Khan has all the reaons to be elated for another reason as she has amassed over 10 million followers on Instagram. She thanked fans for the love and support in her new post on social media.

Hina posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing with balloons. "10 Million Strong Thank you," she wrote as the caption, tagging the post with #10MillionHinaholics#10MillionInstaHearts.

Hina became a household name after playing Akshara in the TV serial "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai". She also participated in the reality show "Bigg Boss 11", and has dabbled in music albums.

She made her debut in Bollywood with the film "Hacked" earlier this year, and was also seen in the film "Unlock".

Hina recently starred in the supernatural show "Naagin 5", and briefly entered the "Bigg Boss 14" house as a Toofani Senior.

