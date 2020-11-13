Inside Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash: Hina Khan, Mouni Roy glam it up

The festive season has begun and the film and TV industry is always ahead when it comes to celebrations. Ekta Kapoor threw a lavish Diwali party at her Juhu residence where the who's who from the television and film industry were present. Celebs like Karan Johar, Hina Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Riddhi Dogra, Mouni Roy, Mrunal Thakur, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Hina Khan, Harleen Sethi, and Krystle D'Souza were present at the bash.

Hina Khan looked ethereal in an ivory ethnic outfit for the Diwali bash. The outfit suited her perfectly as she posed happily for the photographers at the bash.

Dressed in a golden-white lehenga with statement jewellery, Mouni Roy looked stunning. We can't take our eyes off her!

Anita Hassanandani stood out in her pretty golden outfit. She joined the bash with hubby Rohit Reddy. The couple are expecting their first child very soon.

Anita also shared some of the party pictures on her Instagram handle. Check it out:

Speaking about Mrunal Thakur, her two-toned sari looked mesmerising.

The host herself shared some pictures from the party. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the party wasn't a grand one, but it was certainly memorable. "No Diwali party This year! But the beautiful outfit by @manishmalhotraworld n few frnds over made it a celebration enough!!!HAPPY DHANTERAS (sic)", she captioned the picture.

Manish Malhotra also gave us a glimpse of the party on his Instagram handle. "With my absolute favourite @ektarkapoor looking gorgeous in #ruhaaniyat (sic)", he captioned the picture.

Unlike every year, this time, it will be a muted Diwali celebration in the entertainment industry. Amitabh Bachchan, known for his high-profile Diwali party will not host a bash this year. Death in the family and coronavirus concerns have been the deciding factors. Abhishek Bachchan has mentioned that they won't celebrate Diwali due to the death of Ritu Nanda, his sister Shweta's mother-in-law.

Veteran actor Jeetendra will also not host a Diwali bash this year. The reason is Rishi Kapoor's death this year.

