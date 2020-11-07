Abhishek Bachchan: No Diwali party due to death in family and COVID-19

The Bachchans are quite known for their larger-than-life Diwali and Holi parties. However, this year, Diwali celebrations will be muted at the Bachchan household. Death in the family and coronavirus concerns have been the deciding factors.

Abhishek Bachchan has mentioned that they won't celebrate Diwali due to the death of Ritu Nanda, mother-in-law of his sister Shweta this year. Talking to Spotboye, Abhishek said, "It's true. We had a death in the family this year. My sister Shweta's mother-in-law (Ritu Nanda) passed away. Besides, who hosts parties at a time like this? Civilisation is going through the worst crisis ever. We all need to be as careful as possible. Observing the utmost social distance is the only option we have. And that too is not a guarantee against infection. Diwali parties and other social occasions are for now a distant dream."

Abhishek has gone through the ordeal of coronavirus himself. He said: "There is no guarantee of immunity just because one has gone through it. It's all so uncertain. One has to just push along hoping for the best."

In 2019, the Bachchan had hosted a grand Diwali bash at their Jalsa residence. It was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Kajol, Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Suneil Shetty, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Aarav Bhatia, Twinkle Khanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan had attended the bash.

For the unversed, July was a gloomy period for Bachchan fans after news broke out that Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to Nanavati hospital for treatment. The mother-daughter duo was soon discharged after testing negative. While Big B was released on August 2, Abhishek underwent treatment for another week till he tested negative.

The actor is now gearing up for Ludo with Anurag Basu that will stream on Netflix, The Big Bull that will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar, and Bob Biswas, co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh. The Big Bull will be followed by Bob Biswas. Its story revolves around the life of a fictional character Bob Biswas, who was seen as a special character in the 2012 thriller, Kahaani.

