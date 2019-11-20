Hina Khan's Bollywood debut Hacked's release date announced

Vikram Bhatt's next, which was announced in March this year with Television actress Hina Khan, has been wrapped and the makers have announced its release date on Wednesday, November 20. The film, titled Hacked, is all set to release on January 31, 2020.

Hacked is an edge of the seat gripping thriller and as the name suggests, it explores a very topical issue - the dark side of the digital and the social media world. In our times we have become what we google. We are the sum of our google history. What should happen if someone gets a hand on it? The film throws light on cybercrime and shows how putting out everything there can be dangerous.

Hina Khan will be seen in a glamorous avatar of an editor of a fashion magazine in the film.

The film has been in news for its interesting concept and is surely awaited among fans of Hina Khan and Vikram Bhatt.

After giving hits like Kasoor, Ghulam, Raaz and Awaara Paagal Deewana, the director, producer and screenwriter Vikram Bhatt started the trend of Horror films with his film 1920. Hacked is however not a horror film but a thriller, says Bhatt.

"Hacked is about the perils of our online lives and talks about how in today's time everything about everyone is just a click away, nothing remains exclusive or private," said the filmmaker.

Presented by Loneranger Productions and produced by Amar P. Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt, Hacked is directed by Vikram Bhatt. Starring Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, Sid Makkar, the film will release in cinemas on January 31, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates