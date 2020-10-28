His facebook status still says 'Single'

I am a 29-year old woman and have been in a relationship with a guy my age for six months now. we were introduced by mutual friends who thought we would be good together, and we have enjoyed each other's company since. I think I love him and am sure he feels the same way. A few days ago though, I happened to look at his Facebook page and saw that he hadn't changed his relationship status. It still said 'Single' and that has been bothering me ever since. Is he ashamed of me or not sure about this relationship? What should I do?

This may come as a surprise to you, but not everyone is comfortable sharing every aspect of their personal lives with complete strangers in public. You have to give him the benefit of doubt here and consider all possibilities before assuming the worst possible reason. The best way to deal with any misunderstanding, in scenarios like these, is to simply ask him. He may have forgotten, may not want to talk about you to acquaintances, or may have a hundred other legitimate reasons for not changing that status. What should matter is how he treats you in real life and whether he makes this relationship public knowledge to the people he cares about.

A friend of mine has been in an unhappy marriage for years and has been talking about a relationship with me for a while. I like him a lot, but don't want an affair until he gets a divorce because it makes me feel uncomfortable. He says he will get a divorce only after seeing if a relationship with me works. How do we resolve this?

There is nothing to resolve. He wants to commit adultery, and you are not comfortable with the idea because it is not a good thing to do. If he can't see things from your perspective, you should ask yourself why you want a relationship with this person, who isn't thinking about his wife at all.

