History repeats for Shraddha Kapoor in 2020

Shraddha Kapoor turned out to be the only actress who delivered two back to back hits Saaho and Chhichhore in 2019. As this year is coming to an end, it seems like the actress will be having a busy year all over again in 2020.

Last year, the actress had two big releases where she juggled with multiple shooting schedules in multiple cities.

Kickstarting the new year in full swing Shraddha Kapoor is already juggling between the promotions for her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D and simultaneously also shooting for Baaghi 3. Once she will be finishing her shoot for Baaghi 3, she will be kickstarting for her untitled movie which is produced under the banner of Luv Films.

In a recent interview during her promotional event, we also got to know that she was sick during the shoot of Street Dancer 3D as during that time she was promoting Saaho and Chhichhore and simultaneously. Recently, on of the reality show, Remo D'Souza appreciated Shraddha Kapoor for her enigmatic dance moves that she has shown in the newest song 'Muqabala' from Street Dancer 3D.

On the work front., Shraddha will be seen in Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi franchise Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger shroff. Both of these movies are slated to hit the screen early next year.

