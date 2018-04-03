Hitanshu Jinsi: I am a lot like my character, Vaayu Dev in Mahakaali

Hitanshu Jinsi says he relates to his character Vaayu Dev in Mahakaali -- Anth Hi Aarambh Hai in many ways



Hitanshu Jinsi

Actor Hitanshu Jinsi, who plays the role of Vaayu Dev in Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Mahakaali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, is thrilled to be part of the show. The actor says that he loves playing his character and has been getting a lot of positive feedback for the same. "I feel very fortunate that I got an opportunity to play Vayu Dev in Mahakaali. Vaayu dev is Hanuman's father and is one of the most important elements among the Panch Tatva. I am getting a very positive feedback from friends, relatives and fans. It is because of this appreciation that I put more efforts into my character," he says.

In fact, the actor relates to his character in many ways. "I relate to the character. Vaayu dev is positive in nature and so I am. People call me Vaayu dev offset also. I believe in the character I play," he says.

Hitanshu shares a great rapport with his co-actors. "They all are now like a family to me. We hang out together on sets, crack jokes and care for each other. They are wonderful co-actors,” he says, adding, “There is not a single person with whom I don’t bond on set. Kunal Bakshi (Andhak), Manish Bishla, Kanan Malhotra, Abhishek Awasthi are all close to me."

He also feels fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with Siddharth and Rahul Kumar Tewarys' Swastik Productions. "I am working with Rahul and Siddharth sir for the second time. I wish to work with them in their upcoming projects too. They are very loving in nature and amaze people with their extraordinary talent," he says.

The actor admits that mythological shows are more challenging then ordinary ones. "Mythology in comparison to social shows is very difficult in terms of costume. We have to wear heavy jewellery and head gear all the time. Also, speaking in shudh Hindi is a challenge. But it's all worth it as you get to learn a lot," he says.

Hitanshu says that his fans love him, but some of them only recognise him when he is in the look of the character. "People don't easily recognise us because of the different looks that we are in all the time. But it's much hard to recognize those who put prosthetic makeup and long beards," he says.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates