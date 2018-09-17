Hitched! Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are married now

television

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Jammu on Saturday. The Veere Di Wedding actor had got engaged to the telly star, best remembered in the show Mere Angne Mein, last month. Sumeet was earlier married to theatre actor Shivani Tanksale. They divorced last year.

Talking about his love story, Sumeet Vyas said, "We actually met six years ago when we were shooting for a pilot of a television show which never took off. I met her again on a show I was hosting, where she was a contestant. We kept in touch. I called her for a play few months later; I just wanted to impress her [laughs]. I don't have one-liners, just the straightforward approach worked. At the core of it, she is ambitious, kind and her values are intact. I love that she isn't filmy. Sadly, films are all I used to talk about, my friends and family are from this industry. I discovered the art of conversation with her. We don't discuss common people we know or criticise projects that aren't good enough. She became the home I could come back to and disconnect from work. I love that we both are desi. It was a moment of sheer astonishment when she said she likes me too. That's love, it requires no logic and no reason."

Moving on after a failed marriage [to Shivani Tanksale] wasn't an easy task for the Veere Di Wedding actor. "We were intelligent people, who knew after a point, that we can't make each other happy. In the effort to sustain a marriage, we were losing out a friendship. I moved out of the house and lived alone for the first time in my life. The bad days were terrible — I had a drinking phase for seven months. It wasn't easy for Ekta, because I wasn't fully present in the first few months of our relationship. My guard was up. Writing kept me going. Anything I experience is a story waiting to be told. It's a blessing as an artiste, but the person is killed a stab at a time."

