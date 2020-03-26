Hitlist Web Awards: Go binge on 2019's best desi shows from OTT platforms; thank us later!

A still from Made in Heaven and The Family Man

1. Delhi Crime (Netflix) — Set around two investigating cops in the aftermath of 2012 Delhi gang rape case

2. The Family Man (Amazon Prime) — The story of a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer

3. Made in Heaven (Amazon Prime) — A visually spectacular tale of how two wedding planers navigate the world of Delhi’s big fat Indian weddings

4. Gullak (Sony LIV) — A collection of disarming tales of the Mishra family

5. Kaafir (Zee5) — Follows a woman from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as she winds up on the Indian side of the LoC, and is held prisoner under the suspicion of being a militant



A still from Made in Heaven

6. MOM (ALTBalaji) — Based on real-life events, Mission Over Mars is the story of ISRO’s team of women scientists who launched India’s first satellite to Mars

7. Little Things S03 (Netflix) — A young couple grapples with the time they must spend apart after one of them is made to relocate for work

8. Sacred Games S02 (Netflix) — A nuclear threat looms against the backdrop of communal conflict in this Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan starrer

9. Laakhon Mein Ek S02 (Amazon Prime) — A young doctor’s fight with the government for healthcare in Sitlapur

A still From Kumbalangi Nights

10. Inside Edge S02 (Amazon Prime) — Amid the clash of teams at the PPL, cricketers must come face to face with scandals that could shake the industry

11. The Office S02 (Hotstar) — The Indian adaptation of the British/American series. It chronicles the lives of employees of a paper company

12. Mind the Malhotras (Amazon Prime) — Despite every reason to be happy, a couple seeks therapy to tackle mid-life crisis

13. Criminal Justice (Hotstar) — A murder mystery involving a cab driver who has a one-night stand with a passenger

14. Out of Love (Hotstar) — A tale of infidelity in a seemingly perfect marriage



A still from Rubaru Roshani

15. Selection Day S02 (Netflix) — Set in the world of cricket, it chronicles the struggle of two brothers bonded by their father’s ambitions

16. Upstarts (Netflix) — Hoping to do good while making millions, three college graduates create a start-up

17. Barot House (Zee5) — An upper middle-class family is caught in a whirlwind of murder and crime

18. Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (Netflix) — On the debilitating fear of getting raped

19. Rubaru Roshni (Hotstar) — Citing three real-life crimes, the show drives home the point of the need to forgive



A still from Little Things

20. Ab Normal 377 (Zee5) — Follows five petitioners who challenged Section 377

21. Rangbaaz Phir Se (Zee5) — The story of Rajasthan’s notorious gangster Anandpal Singh

22. Jestination Unknown (Amazon Prime) — Vir Das sets off to tour India along with his comedian friends

23. Comicstaan 2 (Amazon Prime) — A reality show on Indian stand-up comedy

24. One Mic Stand (Amazon Prime) — Celebrities give a go at tickling the funny bone



A still from Criminal Justice

25. Going Downhill (Amazon Prime) — Neville Shah narrates stories about his struggles in this stand-up special

26. Sushi (Amazon Prime) — Stand-up comedy show

27. Kumbalangi Nights (Malayalam; Amazon Prime) — Follows four brothers living in a small, cramped house in a wasteland area of Kumbalangi

28. Super Deluxe (Tamil; Netflix) — An unfaithful wife, an estranged father and an angry boy must face their demons on one fateful day



A still from The Family Man

29. Bulbul Can Sing (Assamese; Netflix) — A girl deals with love and loss as she comes of age in rural India

30. Virus (Malayalam; Amazon Prime) — A group of people risk their lives to curb the spread of the Nipah virus

31. Jallikattu (Malayalam; Amazon Prime) — A butcher faces trouble when a buffalo he was supposed to slaughter goes astray and causes chaos in a remote village

32. Vinci Da (Bengali; Amazon Prime) — A serial killer changes the life of an arrogant make-up artiste



A still from Delhi Crime

33. Anandi Gopal (Marathi; Zee5) — In the 19th century, a young girl, goes through several challenges to become one of India’s first female physicians

