Hitlist Web Awards: Go binge on 2019's best desi shows from OTT platforms; thank us later!
If the 21-day lockdown has you looking for stuff to watch, we have you sorted. Check off the list of 2019's best desi shows from OTT platforms, all of them nominees at the 2020 Hitlist Web Awards.
1. Delhi Crime (Netflix) — Set around two investigating cops in the aftermath of 2012 Delhi gang rape case
2. The Family Man (Amazon Prime) — The story of a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer
3. Made in Heaven (Amazon Prime) — A visually spectacular tale of how two wedding planers navigate the world of Delhi’s big fat Indian weddings
4. Gullak (Sony LIV) — A collection of disarming tales of the Mishra family
5. Kaafir (Zee5) — Follows a woman from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as she winds up on the Indian side of the LoC, and is held prisoner under the suspicion of being a militant
A still from Made in Heaven
6. MOM (ALTBalaji) — Based on real-life events, Mission Over Mars is the story of ISRO’s team of women scientists who launched India’s first satellite to Mars
7. Little Things S03 (Netflix) — A young couple grapples with the time they must spend apart after one of them is made to relocate for work
8. Sacred Games S02 (Netflix) — A nuclear threat looms against the backdrop of communal conflict in this Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan starrer
9. Laakhon Mein Ek S02 (Amazon Prime) — A young doctor’s fight with the government for healthcare in Sitlapur
A still From Kumbalangi Nights
10. Inside Edge S02 (Amazon Prime) — Amid the clash of teams at the PPL, cricketers must come face to face with scandals that could shake the industry
11. The Office S02 (Hotstar) — The Indian adaptation of the British/American series. It chronicles the lives of employees of a paper company
12. Mind the Malhotras (Amazon Prime) — Despite every reason to be happy, a couple seeks therapy to tackle mid-life crisis
13. Criminal Justice (Hotstar) — A murder mystery involving a cab driver who has a one-night stand with a passenger
14. Out of Love (Hotstar) — A tale of infidelity in a seemingly perfect marriage
A still from Rubaru Roshani
15. Selection Day S02 (Netflix) — Set in the world of cricket, it chronicles the struggle of two brothers bonded by their father’s ambitions
16. Upstarts (Netflix) — Hoping to do good while making millions, three college graduates create a start-up
17. Barot House (Zee5) — An upper middle-class family is caught in a whirlwind of murder and crime
18. Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (Netflix) — On the debilitating fear of getting raped
19. Rubaru Roshni (Hotstar) — Citing three real-life crimes, the show drives home the point of the need to forgive
A still from Little Things
20. Ab Normal 377 (Zee5) — Follows five petitioners who challenged Section 377
21. Rangbaaz Phir Se (Zee5) — The story of Rajasthan’s notorious gangster Anandpal Singh
22. Jestination Unknown (Amazon Prime) — Vir Das sets off to tour India along with his comedian friends
23. Comicstaan 2 (Amazon Prime) — A reality show on Indian stand-up comedy
24. One Mic Stand (Amazon Prime) — Celebrities give a go at tickling the funny bone
A still from Criminal Justice
25. Going Downhill (Amazon Prime) — Neville Shah narrates stories about his struggles in this stand-up special
26. Sushi (Amazon Prime) — Stand-up comedy show
27. Kumbalangi Nights (Malayalam; Amazon Prime) — Follows four brothers living in a small, cramped house in a wasteland area of Kumbalangi
28. Super Deluxe (Tamil; Netflix) — An unfaithful wife, an estranged father and an angry boy must face their demons on one fateful day
A still from The Family Man
29. Bulbul Can Sing (Assamese; Netflix) — A girl deals with love and loss as she comes of age in rural India
30. Virus (Malayalam; Amazon Prime) — A group of people risk their lives to curb the spread of the Nipah virus
31. Jallikattu (Malayalam; Amazon Prime) — A butcher faces trouble when a buffalo he was supposed to slaughter goes astray and causes chaos in a remote village
32. Vinci Da (Bengali; Amazon Prime) — A serial killer changes the life of an arrogant make-up artiste
A still from Delhi Crime
33. Anandi Gopal (Marathi; Zee5) — In the 19th century, a young girl, goes through several challenges to become one of India’s first female physicians
