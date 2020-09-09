Ho ja rangeela re! Ram Gopal Varma, Urmila Matondkar, Madhur Bhandarkar celebrate 25 years of Rangeela

Ram Gopal Varma's Rangeela clocked 25 years on Tuesday. The Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff-starrer is considered a game-changer because of its story (RGV), music (A R Rahman) and costumes (Manish Malhotra). Matondkar felt "humbled and grateful." RGV shared a picture from the set with Madhur Bhandarkar (below; extreme left) who was his assistant on the blockbuster. Khan and RGV had a fallout after he offended Mr Perfectionist by saying that in one of the scenes, the waiter had acted better than him.

Urmila Matondkar also shared on Twitter, thanking the entire team of Rangeela. Here's what she tweeted.

What left all the fans awestruck was Madhur Bhandarkar sharing a series of pictures from the sets of the movie. Jackie Shroff, Urmila Matondkar, and many such faces who made this one a cult film are seen in one frame. Check these out.

#25yearsofRangeela happy to be part of Cult Classic film #Rangeela as a Assistant Director to @RGVzoomin ,the film phenomenon Success encouraged me be to be independent filmmaker. Great memories with Great team. ðð¥ð¬ @UrmilaMatondkar @aamir_khan @bindasbhidu @arrahman ðð pic.twitter.com/snVuLMpOuS — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 8, 2020

Urmila Matondkar, who made her acting debut with this Ram Gopal Varma movie, became in instant hit for her petit body and teen face.

Me talking to @anupamachopra about the reasons why I made the film and also about @aamir_Khan , â¦@arrahmanâ© and @UrmilaMatondkar on the eve of 25 years of RANGEELA ððhttps://t.co/RD1IOZoVOc pic.twitter.com/vjCYm0tQCT — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 7, 2020

On the professional front, the lead actors of the film, Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff and Urmila Matondkar are busy with their new projects. Aamir is currently filming his next Laal Singh Chaddha, an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Speaking of Jackie Shroff, the actor was last seen in Bharat, a Salman Khan film.

On the other hand, Urmila Matondkar joined the Indian National Congress on 27 March 2019. She contested from Mumbai North constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election but lost. On 10 September 2019, she resigned from the party.

