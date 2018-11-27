Hockey World Cup: No compromises on security for Shah Rukh Khan

other-sports

The Kalinga Sena, a fringe outfit in Odisha, had earlier threatened to throw ink on Shah Rukh Khan's face for allegedly distorting history in his 2001 film, Ashoka

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to enthral the audience with a performance at the opening ceremony of the Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar today, but behind the scenes, things are not all that rosy.

The Kalinga Sena, a fringe outfit in Odisha, had earlier threatened to throw ink on SRK's face for allegedly distorting history in his 2001 film, Ashoka. Though the threat has been withdrawn, the authorities here are leaving no stone unturned in providing maximum security for the mega star, who will be seated alongside chief minister Naveen Patnaik briefly through the ceremony, which will also see Bollywood beauty Madhuri Dixit perform with music maestro AR Rahman. The event organisers will be providing SRK four security guards. SRK's camp is also being very cautious and have flown down six guards of their own from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar yesterday.

It is learnt that SRK's charter plane will land at the Biju Patnaik Airport here around 4pm today, and two special vehicles have been permitted to pick him up right from the airport tarmac and bring him to his villa at the Mayfair Hotel. After a quick change, he will arrive at the venue around 6pm and be on stage around 6:45pm. The show is scheduled to end around 8pm which is when CM Patnaik will leave the venue. SRK will follow suit and head directly to the airport from where his charter will fly him back to Mumbai. "There will be no public interactions for SRK in Bhubaneswar," said a member of the event organising team here.

