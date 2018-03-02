Holi celebrated with great enthusiasm in Rajasthan

Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated today with great enthusiasm in Rajasthan as people smeared each other with gulal and exchanged greetings

Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated today with great enthusiasm in Rajasthan as people smeared each other with gulal and exchanged greetings. Amid tight security arrangement, people thronged streets and played colour. Clothes drenched, people visited their friends and relatives with 'gujia' to celebrate the festival of colour. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje greeted people on Holi.

"This festival of excitement, enthusiasm and colours endorse mutual brotherhood, love, happiness and prosperity," she said in a statement. She called on people to overcome social evils and discrimination and pledge to live in harmony. Speaker of Rajasthan Assembly Kailash Meghwal also congratulated people, saying the festival inspires everyone to maintain brotherhood and harmony in society.

"It's a day to forget about mutual discrimination. The next generation should make persistent efforts to protect the cultural values," Meghwal said in a statement. No untoward incident was reported. Policemen were deployed in sensitive areas to maintain law and order. Senior officers had issued directions to all IGs and SPs to ensure the festival passes off peacefully.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever