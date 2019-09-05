Holiday for schools, junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane on September 5

The Maharashtra government has declared a holiday on Thursday in all schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and the Konkan region as a precautionary measure in view of heavy rainfall forecast.

School education minister Ashish Shelar announced this on Wednesday on his official Twitter account @ShelarAshish. He said, In view of heavy rains today and rainfall forecast, as a precautionary measure, holiday is declared for all schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Kokan region tomorrow 5 Sep 2019.

In view of heavy rains today & rainfall forecasts. As a precautionary measure, holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane & Kokan region tommorrow 5 Sep 2019. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions. — ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) September 4, 2019

District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions, he added. Earlier in the day, the Mumbai civic body had asked the schools in the city and suburbs to remain closed on Wednesday in view of heavy rainfall.

