Photos: Hollywood actors who played two superheroes

hollywood

On Chris Evans' 38th birthday, here's a look at actors who have played two superheroes in Hollywood movies

Chris Evans as Human Torch and Captain America

Chris Evans, who played Captain America in the popular Captain America and Avengers film series, celebrates his 38th birthday today, June 13. We take a look at six actors who portrayed two different superheroes in Hollywood films.

1. Chris Evans



Chris Evans as Human Torch (left) and Captain America. Pic/Santa Banta

Chris Evans played Human Torch in the superhero film Fantastic Four (2005) based on the Marvel Comics of the same name. He reprised his role in the sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). Evans also bagged the role of Marvel comic book character, Captain America, giving his career a boost. He made his debut as Captain America in Captain America: The First Avenger and has reprised his role in two other Captain America films, as well as the Avengers film series.

2. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern (left) and Deadpool. Pic/YouTube

After portraying Marvel Comics' Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), the actor played the superhero once again in the spin-off Deadpool. Deadpool was in development for over 10 years. After being cast as Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds became interested in the character on finding out that in Cable & Deadpool, Deadpool refers to his scarred appearance as 'Ryan Reynolds crossed with a Shar-Pei'. Critics and the audience have lauded Reynolds' performance in the film which is as much a unique and blissful laugh-riot as it is an action-propelled spectacle. However, his tryst with the DC Universe didn't go down so well in 2011 with Green Lantern receiving flak from critics and comic book fans.

3. Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck as Daredevil (left) and Batman. Pic/Santa Banta and YouTube

Daredevil, based on the blind Marvel Comics superhero, marked the beginning of Ben Affleck's career downturn in 2003. And the release of Gigli the same year didn't help make things any better. However, Affleck has resurrected his career since with films like Hollywoodland, Gone Baby Gone, Argo and Gone Girl to his credit. In 2016, Ben Affleck was seen playing the caped crusader, Batman, from DC Comics in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

4. Brandon Routh

Brandon Routh as Superman (Pic/Santa Banta) and The Atom (Pic/Brandon Routh's Twitter account)

Brandon Routh gained recognition after he portrayed the iconic Superman in Bryan Singer's Superman Returns in 2006. He returned to the DC Universe as The Atom (Ray Palmer) in the third season of TV series Arrow. He plays a scientist and a businessman who develops a suit which has the power to shrink. He reprised his role of The Atom in the TV series Legends of Tomorrow.

5. Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kick-Ass (left) and Quicksilver. Pic/Santa Banta

Aaron won his fans over by portraying the titular role in Kick-Ass series, a film adaption of the graphic novel by the same name. He played a comic book fan aspiring to be a real-life superhero without any training or superpowers at all. In 2015, Aaron got the chance to leave his fans spellbound with his lightning-fast moves as Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, he first appeared as the character in a post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

6. Halle Berry



Halle Berry as Catwoman (left) and Storm. Pic/Santa Banta and YouTube

Halle Berry portrayed the mutant superhero Storm, based on Marvel Comics, in the film adaptation of X-Men and its sequels, X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past. In the midst of the X-Men films came a disastrous comic book adaptation of DC Comics' character, Catwoman, in 2004 for which Halle won the Worst Actress Razzie Award.

Also read: Wonder Woman 1984 first poster: Gal Gadot dazzles as fierce warrior in golden costume

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates