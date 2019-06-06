Wonder Woman 1984 first poster: Gal Gadot dazzles as fierce warrior in golden costume

hollywood

Gadot looks absolutely stunning in the new golden costume and the first look poster indeed hints at the power-packed action that this superhero flick might have in store

Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman is back! While fans are eagerly waiting to see actor Gal Gadot in the highly-anticipated film 'Wonder Woman 1984', the makers decided to unveil the first look poster of the upcoming flick to add to the excitement.

The director of the film Patty Jenkins took to her Twitter handle to share the first look poster of the film, which features Gadot as the fierce Amazon warrior Daina Prince, decked up in golden body armour. In the poster, Gadot can be seen standing against a neon-hued backdrop.

By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full-- But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait… pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6 — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2019

"By now you've heard: WB isn't going to Hall H this year. We're so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full-- But the truth is... we can just... barely... wait, [sic]" Jenkins wrote along with the poster.

Gadot looks absolutely stunning in the new golden costume and the first look poster indeed hints at the power-packed action that this superhero flick might have in store. Jenkins along with sharing the poster also said that the film and the makers will not be attending the San Diego Comic-Con this year. Jenkins also shared that the official tour and campaign for the film will begin in December.

Gadot also treated her fans with the same poster by sharing it on her Instagram account. She wrote, "Although all of us at Warner Brothers won't be seeing you at SDCC - Hall H this year. We are so excited for what's to come. So until then here’s a little gift from us to you.... #WW84. [sic]" The new costume of the DC superhero appears to be a reference to Wonder Woman's Golden Eagle armour from the comics, reported Variety.

Fans were quick to express their joy and disappointment at the announcement and poster. One user wrote, "I LOVE YOU. IM MAD THAT I HAVE TO WAIT A WHOLE YEAR [sic]." Another user commenting about the poster wrote, "Wow It looks so amazing [sic]." Another wrote, "Can't wait to see you gal_gadot women in action [sic]"

Although the film's team is not attending this year's Comin-Con, they did make a stop at last year's event, where Jenkins discussed the upcoming sequel alongside Gadot and her co-star Chris Pine. Despite his character's death in the previous film, Jenkins revealed that Pine will remain an integral part of the sequel before revealing new footage from the upcoming film.

'Wonder Woman 1984' is a sequel to 2017's hit film 'Wonder Woman'. 'Wonder Woman' was one of 2017's biggest success stories that received rave reviews from audiences and critics and became the highest-grossing live-action movie directed by a woman.

The sequel reunites Gadot with Jenkins. Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig have joined the franchise in the follow-up. The upcoming film will follow Wonder Woman in the 1980s, where she will face Diana's iconic adversary, Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). 'Wonder Woman 1984' is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 5, 2020.

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI