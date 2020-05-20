Gymming at home during lockdown: Online fitness-gear purchases indicate new workout normal

Working-from-home is the new reality for many office-goers, now that the deadly Coronavirus has forced a near shutdown of normal life. But, despite gym closures and limited opportunities to step out for fitness, Indians seem to be stepping up and purchasing activewear and fitness equipment online, to set-up personalised and convenient gyms at home.

With social distancing becoming the new norm, consumers have turned their home space into a gym keeping their fitness regime intact. Consumers are increasingly searching for athleisure wear and fitness equipment online as they continue to stay indoors and explore different stay-at-home exercises. Across all the age groups, consumers have become more conscious of their lifestyle choices and are taking steps to innovate and personalize their fitness routines, notes e-commerce giant Flipkart.

The importance of a healthy and fit lifestyle has led them to look for products such as yoga and lounge pants, sports bras and t-shirts online. Further, sports shoes are growing in popularity among consumers across the country - including cities such as Vizag, Ernakulam, Guwahati and Allahabad. Men's portswear has seen an uptake in demand for shorts, track pants, t-shirts and caps, a company spokesperson told IANSlife.

As comfortable clothes replace the formal work attire, people are increasing investing in a new wardrobe that takes them both through work and workout.

Yoga mat

It is not just athleisure and sportswear that's getting the most traction, but fitness equipment like yoga mats, cycles, treadmill, support equipment and dumbbells are witnessing an increase in searches, it said. Consumers across Hyderabad, New Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna, Ernakulam and Lucknow appear to be keen to shop for fitness accessories and equipment.

These searches also reflect how people are choosing both work and play, as badminton racquets and cricket bats also make it to the list of searches. Flipkart says its recent introduction of new brands such as Under Armour, Cultsport, One 8 by Virat Kohli, and Attitude by Chris Gayle has given consumers a much wider collection of products to choose from. Their curated ½Work-out from Home' selection on the app offers a handpicked selection to consumers across 1000+ styles, based on the serviceability in their zones.

"With the lifestyle changes consumers are witnessing today, as a homegrown company, we want to ensure that they have a wide and best selection of products to cater to their requirements," the e-commerce site said.

