Home Minister Amit Shah says he has tested positive for coronavirus, admitted to Delhi hospital

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has got himself admitted in a hospital in New Delhi.

Amit Shah took to his official Twitter handle to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"My health is fine but I am getting admitted to hospital on advice of doctors," tweeted Amit Shah in Hindi after testing positive for COVID-19.

He requested people who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested and isolate themselves accordingly.

"I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves," said Amit Shah.

COVID-19 tally in India crossed 17 lakhs with over 54,000 positive cases reported along with 853 deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state from the infection with over 4,31,000 cases up to Saturday, as per the state health department.

(With inputs from Agencies)

