Homelander unleashes his wrath in the upcoming episode of The Boys

If you were even thinking that the second season of The Boys would be a dull ride, well, think again. Being nothing like you've ever seen before, the series has gotten more intense, insane, and certainly more diabolical.

There's a lot going on as we see our favourite group of vigilantes go underground and fight against Vought, as they're hunted by federal agencies and the terrifying Supes. With four episodes already available, the excitement around the show seems to have no bounds.

In the upcoming episode, it looks like a bad day for everyone who is in Homelander's field of vision.

View this post on Instagram Guess who's coming back next week to #TheBoysTV ð¶ A post shared by The Boys (@theboystv) onSep 13, 2020 at 6:16pm PDT

Things don't seem to be going good for Billy either, who seems to have gotten himself in trouble once again. This time it's with the ferocious Black Noir.

Will Homelander spare any life? Will Butcher be able to save himself again or is his life always going to be a ticking time bomb? Catch episode 5 of The Boys this Friday only on Amazon Prime Video.

