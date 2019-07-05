Homi Adajania shares video and photo of Kareena, Dimple Kapadia from the sets of Angrezi Medium

bollywood

Adding to the excitement, Homi Adjania shared yet another picture which shows the bossy side of Dimple Kapadia, and a video of Kareena Kapoor Khan from the sets of Angrezi Medium

Kareena Kapoor Khan's pictures from the sets of Angrezi Medium are doing the rounds. The shooting is taking place in London and this time, director Homi Adajania shared a still of Dimple Kapadia on his Instagram account and a video of Kareena Kapoor Khan walking like a boss lady on the streets of London. Adjania is keeping his audience on their toes by updating them with photos and many other pieces of information from the film's sets, which also stars Irrfan Khan.

Adding to the excitement, Homi shared yet another picture which shows the bossy side of Dimple Kapadia. The picture, shared on Instagram by the filmmaker, is sure to leave you in splits.

In the monochrome image, Dimple Kapadia can be seen placing one of her legs on Homi's shoulders and standing next to him with a bossy attitude. On the other hand, Homi is seen gesturing with his hands in a funny and confused manner. The director also added a hilarious caption along with the picture which read, "When the muse decides to abuse." He accompanied his caption with hashtags like #dimplekapadia #angrezimedium #mrskohli #shootlife #londonsched and tagged Twinkle Khanna, asking for help.

The Kareena Kapoor Khan video had her walk like a boss and Homi Adajania wrote: "If a cop walks on to your set like this."

When the film's shoot began, Homi Adajania revealed that he was eager to direct this film. The director has also been successfully turning his daily on-set conversations with Irrfan into hilarious memes which he keeps sharing on the photo-sharing application. The team first started shooting for the film in April in Udaipur and are currently filming in London.

Irrfan will be playing a sweet shop owner in the film. On the other hand, Deepak Dobriyal, who also stars in the film, plays the role of his brother and Manu Rishi, who also features in the film, plays the role of his cousin. The trio run sweet shops and are rivals to each other.

'Angrezi Medium' is the sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Hindi Medium', which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and apart from Udaipur, will also be shot in London.

Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018. On April 3, through Twitter, he thanked everyone for their affection and support. Irrfan was last seen in 'Karwaan' alongside Mithila Parker and Dulquer Salmaan.

