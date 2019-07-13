Homi Adajania thanks Irrfan Khan, team, post Angrezi Medium wrap-up

bollywood

Homi Adajania posted a heart-warming picture with Irrfan Khan who is seen resting his head on his director's shoulder.

Homi Adajania and Irrfan Khan. Pic courtesy/Homi Adajania's Instagram account

The wait to see Irrfan Khan on the big screen is getting shorter as director Homi Adajania announced the wrap of Angrezi Medium with a sweet post for the actor and the film's crew. Homi posted a heart-warming picture with the 52-year-old actor who is seen resting his head on his director's shoulder.

"Irrfan Khan, you are incredible ... and you're a decent actor as well. I love you more than I know how to say," Homi wrote on Instagram. He also added how badly he wanted to make this film and how the journey turned out to be a roller coaster for him.

"I wanted to do this film knowing it would be against the odds. I wanted to do it for all the wrong reasons to make a film but they just seemed so right and still do. It's been an emotional roller coaster more than anything else and I know how hard it's been for everyone," he added in the post.

The post continued, "Thank you to my crew and cast for not letting the odds stack up against us. I truly believe that our collective positivity and celebration of life allowed us this. Regardless of this film's fate, it's shown me a lighter way of being and I'll always cherish this."

Homi's feelings got thumbs up from other Bollywood celebrities including actor Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekha, and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar who showered their love in the comments section. Irrfan's upcoming release marks his comeback to the celluloid world, post a brief break he took while seeking treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour in London.

The film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, went on floors in Udaipur on April 5. Kareena will play a cop in the film while Radhika will play Irrfan's daughter who, reportedly, wishes to pursue higher studies in the UK. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia. Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

Also read: Homi Adajania shares video and photo of Kareena, Dimple Kapadia from the sets of Angrezi Medium

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI