Hong Kong pro-democracy activists jailed for protests

Pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam were sentenced to jail on Wednesday on charges related to an unauthorised anti-government protest on June 21 last year at Hong Kong’s police headquarters.

Wong, who pleaded guilty to organising and participating in the protest, received 13-1/2 months behind bars. Chow, who also pleaded guilty to participating in the protest and inciting others to take part, received 10 months, while Lam received 7 months after pleading guilty to incitement.

The protest took place against excessive force by police against protesters, as well as a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to mainland China. Their jailing drew rebuke from Amnesty International, which said they "must be released immediately and unconditionally."

