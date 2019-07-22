Hong Kong protesters egg China office

international

Protesters are engulfed by teargas during a confrontation with riot police in Hong Kong. Pic /AP

Hong Kong: Masked protesters threw eggs at China's office in Hong Kong on Sunday night following another massive rally, focusing anger towards the embodiment of Beijing's rule with no end in sight to the turmoil engulfing the finance hub.

The initial protests were lit by a now-suspended bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.

But they have since evolved into a wider movement calling for democratic reforms, universal suffrage and a halt to sliding freedoms in the semi-autonomous territory.

Thousands of masked demonstrators seized the road outside the imposing skyscraper housing the Liason Office – the department that represents China's central government – erected barricades and began targeting the building with eggs, projectiles, laser lights and graffiti.

"We are here to declare that Beijing is the one violating our governing values and judicial procedures," a 19-year-old protester, Tony, said.

