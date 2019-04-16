Hope kids are proud of their dad, says an emotional Tiger Woods

other-sports

Tiger Woods gets emotional after capturing 15th major title on Sunday; wants his children to remember this victory

Tiger Woods with his son Charlie Axel (right) on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Tiger Woods finally showed his children why their father kept fighting through pain trying to swing golf clubs, his victory Sunday at the Masters literally a win for all ages.

Woods captured his 15th major title, and first since the 2008 US Open, with a one-stroke victory at Augusta National for his fifth Masters green jacket. "It's special to me, to my friends and family," Woods said. "And I think everyone who was here got a chance to witness something that was amazing."

It also was the first time daughter Sam Alexis, 11, and son Charlie, 10, have seen their famous father win a major title except in videos. "For them to see what it's like to have their dad win a major championship, I hope that's something they will never forget," Woods said. "I hope they are proud of their dad."



Augusta Masters winner Tiger Woods is awarded the Green Jacket by last year’s champion Patrick Reed (left) on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Deja vu for Tiger

The moment allowed Woods, who famously hugged his late father Earl at Augusta after his first major win in 1997, to re-enact the moment Sunday but as the father,43, hugging his kids. "This has meant so much to me and my family. It's something I'll never ever forget," Woods said. "To have them there and then now to have them see their Pops win, just like my Pops saw me win here, it's pretty special."

Earl Woods, who died in 2006 at age 74, taught Tiger how to golf and defied doctors to watch his son at the 1997 Masters. "My dad shouldn't have come in '97. He had heart complications and wasn't supposed to fly," Woods said. "But he flew and came. Gave me a putting lesson on Wednesday night and the rest is history."

'Love you, mom'

Woods also hugged his mother Kultida, a 75-year-old Thai woman. "It's amazing. It's 22 years. Life goes on. There's one continuity. My mom was there," Woods said. "I said, 'We did it. I love you so much, mom.' " Woods recalled her devotion when his glory was only a dream. "She's driving me to the tournaments when I'm 11 years old, the pee wee tournaments when I start at 7am and she's unfolding the road map. She did all that," Woods said.

