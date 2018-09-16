Hormusji N Cama is new ABC chairman

national

Hormusji Cama

Hormusji N Cama, director, Mumbai Samachar was unanimously elected as the chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for the year 2018-2019. Cama was earlier the president of Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for two terms as well as chairman of Press Trust of India (PTI) and Media Research Users Council (MRUC). Cama continues to be an active member on the Board of INS, PTI & MRUC till date.

Madhukar Kamath, chairman emeritus, DDB Mudra Pvt. Ltd. representing Advertising Agency category on the Council, was unanimously elected as the deputy chairman of the Bureau for the year 2018-2019. The publishers representatives on the Bureau's Council of Management for the year 2018-2019 are Cama, Devendra V Darda of Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd (secretary), Shailesh Gupta of Jagran Prakashan Ltd, Debabrata Mukherjee of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd, Chandan Majumdar of ABP Pvt. Ltd, Raj Kumar Jain of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd, Pratap G. Pawar of Sakal Papers Pvt. Ltd, and Riyad Mathew of Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd.

Representatives from the advertising agencies are Kamath, Shashidhar Sinha of IPG Mediabrands (treasurer), Srinivasan K Swamy of RK Swamy BBDO Pvt Ltd and Sameer Singh of Group M Media India Pvt. Ltd. The advertisers representatives are Mayank Pareek of Tata Motors Ltd and Karunesh Bajaj of ITC Ltd. Hormuzd Masani is the secretary general.

