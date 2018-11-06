Horrific! Three-year-old girl's throat slit by woman in tantric ritual

crime

Chinnappillai took the girl, who was playing in front of her house at Kurumpatti, into the forest and allegedly killed her believing that a child sacrifice would increase her tantric power, they said

Representational picture

In what is suspected to be a macabre tantric ritual, the body of a three-year-old girl was found with her throat slit in a village in the district, the police said Monday.

A woman allegedly practising witchcraft has been arrested, police said. Chinnappillai took the girl, who was playing in front of her house at Kurumpatti, into the forest and allegedly killed her believing that a child sacrifice would increase her tantric power, they said.

She was produced before a court which remanded her in judicial custody. The child went missing on October 25 and her parents found her body with the throat slit, but the jewels intact, police sources said. Chinnappillai, on suspicion, was interrogated and she confessed to the crime, they added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever