Horse racing: Caprisca favourite for feature

Caprisca is among the five runners in the fray for the Hyderabad Race Club Trophy, the feature event of today's six-race evening card



Representational picture

Caprisca is among the five runners in the fray for the Hyderabad Race Club Trophy, the feature event of today's six-race evening card. The Imtiaz Sait-trained four-year-old, to be ridden by S Zervan, is the youngest in the line up, and is also the most recent winner on this track, having won a nine-furlong race this month after staying indoors for close to three months.

First race at 5.30 pm.

