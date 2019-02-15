Horse Racing: Chosen One may shock mid-day Trophy field

other-sports

Eight runners will line up for the prestigious event, and with five of them having already won over this trip (1000m), they obviously shape as strong contenders

A major attraction of today's seven-race card will be the mid-day Trophy, which will be run under the lights at 7pm on the Mahalaxmi racetrack. Eight runners will line up for the prestigious event, and with five of them having already won over this trip (1000m), they obviously shape as strong contenders.

While I cannot dispute the fact that going purely by past form, Lord Commander (A Sandesh up) and Highland Empress (PS Chouhan up) look like having the best credentials to land the spoils, I would like to make a case for a horse who has yet to win a race - the SK Sunderji-trained Chosen One.

At first glance, my assessment may surprise most followers of the form because Chosen One in last run had finished more than five lengths behind Highland Empress. But I am prepared to excuse that run of Chosen One, and in fact, he might have actually benefited from that bad-looking run. With little luck, Chosen One may be able to shock the more fancied runners in the hands of jockey Neeraj Rawal at a lucrative price.

First race at 5 pm.

Selections:

* Trance Plate (Class III; 2400m)

* Sagittarius 1, Tar Heel 2, Sussex Pride 3.

* Vallabhdas H Adwalia Trophy (Class IV; 1800m)

* Kimberella 1, Excellent Sorrento 2, Classicus 3.

* Purple Lifestyle Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

* Black Cherry 1, Celestia 2, Turaco 3.

* Sir Charles Forbes Trophy (Class II; 1200m)

* Excellent Gold 1, Gazino 2, Pure Zinc 3.

* Emperado Plate (For 5y & o, class IV; 1400m)

Wilshire 1, Harmony Of The Sea 2, Gentillesse 3.

* Secret Halo Plate (Class Company; 1200m)

Ebony 1, Pleiades 2, Cray Cray 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Kimberella (2-2)

Upset: Poco Azul (6-9)

The mid-day Trophy

(Class IV; 1000m) at 7pm

1. Lord Commander 61.5 A Sandesh (8)

2. Loire 60 Raghuveer Singh (5)

3. Bonafide 58 G Mann (3)

4. Highland Empress 56.5 PS Chouhan (6)

5. Chosen One 56 Neeraj Rawal (7)

6. Dancing Lances 53.5 A Merchant (1)

7. Fire Flame 53.5 SA Amit (2)

8. Theobroma 49 NB Kuldeep (4).

Selections: Chosen One 1; Lord Commander 2; Highland Empress 3.

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.

